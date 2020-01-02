UTEP looks to end streak vs FAU

UTEP (9-5, 0-1) vs. Florida Atlantic (8-5, 0-0)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic looks to extend UTEP’s conference losing streak to eight games. UTEP’s last CUSA win came against the Florida International Panthers 85-75 on Feb. 9, 2019. Florida Atlantic lost 60-58 to South Florida on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: Bryson Williams is averaging 18.8 points and 6.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Miners. Souley Boum is also a key contributor, putting up 10.9 points per game. The Owls have been led by Cornelius Taylor, who is averaging 11.2 points.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Williams has connected on 54.5 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Owls are 5-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 3-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Miners are 5-0 when they score at least 71 points and 4-5 on the year when falling short of 71.

STREAK STATS: UTEP has dropped its last four road games, scoring 60.8 points and allowing 68 points during those contests. Florida Atlantic has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 80.1 points while giving up 65.3.

DID YOU KNOW: UTEP has scored 65 points and allowed 71 points over its last five games. Florida Atlantic has averaged 70 points and given up just 53.6 over its last five.