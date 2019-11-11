Utah Valley battles Ottawa (AZ)

Ottawa (AZ) vs. Utah Valley (1-1)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Valley Wolverines will be taking on the Spirit of NAIA school Ottawa (AZ). Utah Valley lost 74-62 on the road against Denver in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Isaiah White has averaged 17 points and 11.5 rebounds this year for Utah Valley. Brandon Averette has complemented White with 16.5 points per game.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Through two games, Utah Valley’s Isaiah White has connected on 23.1 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 81.8 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah Valley went 10-5 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Wolverines put up 75.5 points per matchup across those 15 games.