Utah State snaps 2-game skid against Weber State, wins 76-67

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Sam Merrill scored 19 points and Utah State held off Weber State’s late run for a 76-67 victory on Saturday.

Utah State (8-2) snapped a two-game skid against in-state rival Weber State (5-4).

Merrill made three 3-pointers. Neemias Queta added 15 points and Tauriawn Knight had 10 for the Aggies.

Cody John had 16 points to lead Weber State. Caleb Nero added 15 points, Zach Braxton had 14 and Brekkott Chapman 11.

Merrill’s 3-pointer gave the Aggies a 34-16 lead with about five minutes left in the first half, and they had a 12-point halftime advantage.

Utah State held a double-digit lead for most of the second half until a 13-2 run pulled the Wildcats to 59-53 with six minutes remaining. Weber State stayed within single digits that included 68-62 with a minute to go, but the Aggies stretched their lead back to 10 points with 23 seconds left.