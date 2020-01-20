Utah State seeks revenge on Air Force

Air Force (9-10, 3-4) vs. Utah State (14-6, 3-4)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force goes for the season sweep over Utah State after winning the previous matchup in Colorado Springs. The teams last played each other on Jan. 7, when the Falcons shot 47.5 percent from the field while holding Utah State’s shooters to just 36.5 percent en route to the 79-60 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Seniors Lavelle Scottie and Ryan Swan have led the Falcons. Scottie has averaged 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while Swan has put up 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Aggies have been anchored by Justin Bean and Sam Merrill, who have combined to score 29.8 points per contest.LIKEABLE LAVELLE: Scottie has connected on 36.4 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Air Force is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 41.4 percent or worse from the field, and 4-10 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Utah State is 12-0 when it allows 42.9 percent or less from the field and 2-6 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Falcons. Utah State has 46 assists on 74 field goals (62.2 percent) over its past three outings while Air Force has assists on 42 of 79 field goals (53.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State is rated second among MWC teams with an average of 78.6 points per game.