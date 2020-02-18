Utah State looks to extend streak vs Wyoming

Wyoming (6-20, 1-13) vs. Utah State (21-7, 10-5)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Wyoming. Utah State’s last MWC loss came against the San Diego State Aztecs 80-68 on Feb. 1. Wyoming fell 77-70 at home to Colorado State in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Utah State’s Sam Merrill, Justin Bean and Diogo Brito have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Merrill has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Utah State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 34 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Utah State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 73.6 points while giving up 58.6.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cowboys. Utah State has 42 assists on 76 field goals (55.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Wyoming has assists on 32 of 70 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State is ranked second among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.7 percent. The Aggies have averaged 11 offensive boards per game.