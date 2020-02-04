Utah State looks for home win vs UNLV

UNLV (11-12, 6-4) vs. Utah State (17-7, 6-5)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its fourth straight win over UNLV at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The last victory for the Runnin’ Rebels at Utah State was an 80-68 win on Jan. 19, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton, Amauri Hardy and Elijah Mitrou-Long have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 79 percent of all Runnin’ Rebels points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Runnin’ Rebels have scored 67.8 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sam Merrill has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Utah State field goals over the last three games. Merrill has 19 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Utah State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 59.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Aggies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Runnin’ Rebels. Utah State has an assist on 52 of 78 field goals (66.7 percent) across its past three outings while UNLV has assists on 32 of 76 field goals (42.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both UNLV and Utah State are ranked atop the MWC when it comes to offensive rebounding. The Runnin’ Rebels are ranked first among conference teams with an offensive rebounding percentage of 36.7, 13 offensive boards per game. The Aggies are ranked second with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.7, 11.1 per game.