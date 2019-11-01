Utah State gets campaign underway against Montana State

Montana State (0-0) vs. Utah State (0-0)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Montana State in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Montana State went 15-17 last year and finished sixth in the Big Sky, while Utah State ended up 28-7 and finished second in the MWC.

PREVIOUSLY: Utah State put up 101 and came away with a 30-point win over Montana State when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.5 points per game last season. The Aggies offense scored 79.6 points per contest on their way to a 9-4 record against competition outside the Mountain West Conference. Montana State went 2-7 against non-conference programs in 2018-19.