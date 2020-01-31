Utah State faces tough test vs No. 4 San Diego St.

Utah State (17-6, 6-4) vs. No. 4 San Diego State (22-0, 11-0)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 San Diego State presents a tough challenge for Utah State. Utah State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. San Diego State is coming off an 85-57 win over New Mexico on Wednesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Malachi Flynn has put up 16.5 points and five assists to lead the charge for the Aztecs. Yanni Wetzell has paired with Flynn and is maintaining an average of 12 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Aggies are led by Justin Bean, who is averaging a double-double with 12.9 points and 10.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MALACHI: Flynn has connected on 39.8 percent of the 118 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 84 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: San Diego State has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 55.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Aztecs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Aggies. San Diego State has an assist on 50 of 80 field goals (62.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while Utah State has assists on 48 of 78 field goals (61.5 percent) during its past three games.

STOUT STATE: San Diego State has held opposing teams to 57.2 points per game this season, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.