UTA squares up against Furman

Texas-Arlington (3-3) vs. Furman (5-1)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington and Furman both look to put winning streaks together . Texas-Arlington won 85-68 over Arkansas Tech on Sunday. Furman is coming off a 90-45 win over Columbia International on Friday.

STEPPING UP: The Mavericks are led by Jabari Narcis and David Azore. Narcis has averaged 12 points and 8.2 rebounds while Azore has put up 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Paladins have been led by Jordan Lyons and Noah Gurley, who have combined to score 30.8 points per outing.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Brian Warren has had his hand in 47 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last three games. Warren has 16 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mavericks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Paladins. Furman has an assist on 53 of 91 field goals (58.2 percent) over its past three contests while Texas-Arlington has assists on 44 of 70 field goals (62.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Furman offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-lowest rate in the country. The Texas-Arlington defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 314th among Division I teams).