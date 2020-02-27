UTA looks to extend streak vs Texas State

Texas State (19-10, 12-6) vs. Texas-Arlington (13-16, 9-9)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Texas State. In its last five wins against the Bobcats, Texas-Arlington has won by an average of 4 points. Texas State’s last win in the series came on March 11, 2017, an 83-62 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. David Azore, Brian Warren, Radshad Davis and Jabari Narcis have collectively accounted for 61 percent of Texas-Arlington’s scoring this season and 58 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Texas State, Nijal Pearson, Eric Terry and Marlin Davis have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season.NIJAL IS A FORCE: Pearson has connected on 37.2 percent of the 183 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Texas-Arlington is 0-11 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 13-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Texas State is a perfect 9-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Bobcats are 10-10 when scoring any fewer than 73.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Texas State and Texas-Arlington are ranked at the top of the Sun Belt when it comes to ball security. The Bobcats are ranked second in the conference and have committed a turnover on 16.7 percent of their possessions this year, while the Mavericks are ranked first with a turnover percentage of 16.7 percent.