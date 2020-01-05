UTA looks to extend streak vs S. Alabama

South Alabama (8-7, 1-3) vs. Texas-Arlington (5-10, 1-3)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over South Alabama. In its last five wins against the Jaguars, Texas-Arlington has won by an average of 14 points. South Alabama’s last win in the series came on Jan. 16, 2016, an 88-85 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas-Arlington has relied heavily on its seniors this year. David Azore, Brian Warren, Jabari Narcis and Radshad Davis have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Mavericks have scored 78.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.6 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Warren has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 38 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Texas-Arlington is 0-8 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 5-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

WINNING WHEN: South Alabama is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.6 percent or less. The Jaguars are 3-7 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has made 8.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.