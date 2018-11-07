UT Martin cruises in opener, tops Cumberland , 91-58

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Delfincko Bogan scored 17 points off the bench and led five players into double-figure scoring as UT Martin kicked off its season Tuesday night by thumping NAIA-member Cumberland, 91-58.

The Skyhawks built a 42-27 advantage at the half and pulled away in the second period.

Kevin Little had 16 points for UT Martin, Derek Hawthorne Jr. had 14 points and five assists, Fatodd Lewis added 14 points and Parrish Hewitt 12. Jailen Gill grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

The Skyhawks shot 51 percent from the field, hitting 30 of 59 shots, including 10 of 25 from deep.

Shamari Denson had 19 points and Ty Sean Powell added 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Phoenix, who considered the game an exhibition while the Skyhawks counted it as their season opener.