UT Arlington uses big run to beat Western Carolina 89-65 (Nov 24, 2017)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) Johnny Hamilton set career highs with 30 points and 15 rebounds and powered a late run as UT Arlington pulled away with 19 straight points for an 89-65 win over Western Carolina on Friday night.

Hamilton scored 21 for the Mavericks (3-1) during a 26-4 run that was capped with 19 straight to turn a four-point lead into an 86-60 edge with 1:19 left.

UT Arlington had double-digit leads in the first half but allowed the Catamounts to cut the margin to 50-49 early in the second.

Article continues below ...

Davion Turner and Nathan Hawkins added 11 points and Kevin Hervey scored 10 for the Mavericks, who shot 33 of 60 (55 percent).

Matt Halvorsen had 16 points and Devin Peterson 13 for Western Carolina (1-5). The Catamounts fell behind 13-2 to start the game and never led although they trailed by only four before the Mavericks’ late run.