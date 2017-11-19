UT Arlington coasts to 89-75 win over BYU (Nov 18, 2017)

PROVO, Utah (AP) Kevin Hervey scored 23 points, Erick Neal added 20 more while dishing out 10 assists and UT Arlington rolled to an 89-75 win over BYU on Saturday night.

UT Arlington (2-0) took control midway through the opening half with a 22-4 run that included eight points by Hervey and was capped with Neal’s 3-pointer to go up 32-17 with 4:21 left before the break. The margin stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

Nathan Hawkins got 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Johnny Hamilton and Kaelon Wilson each finished with 10 points for UT Arlington, which hit 54 percent of its 61 shots from the field and 12 for 20 from behind the arc.

Article continues below ...

BYU (2-1) got 15 points apiece from Elijah Bryant and Dalton Nixon, who was 5 of 6 from the field and from the free-throw line. Yoeli Childs had 12 points and TJ Haws 11 for the Cougars, who shot 43 percent from the field but hit just 6 of 27 from 3-point range.