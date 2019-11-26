USF, NMSU meet in Cayman Islands Classic

New Mexico State (3-3) vs. South Florida (3-2)

Cayman Islands Classic , John Gray Gymnasium, George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State and South Florida will meet in the Cayman Islands Classic. South Florida earned a 66-55 win over Loyola of Chicago in its most recent game, while New Mexico State won 78-70 in overtime against Colorado State in its last outing.

Article continues below ...

TEAM LEADERS: South Florida’s David Collins has averaged 15.8 points, four rebounds and 3.2 steals while Laquincy Rideau has put up 13.4 points, four rebounds and four steals. For the Aggies, Trevelin Queen has averaged 18.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while Jabari Rice has put up 12.3 points.TERRIFIC TREVELIN: Queen has connected on 37.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulls. South Florida has 31 assists on 68 field goals (45.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while New Mexico State has assists on 39 of 74 field goals (52.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Florida defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 31.1 percent of all possessions, which is the third-highest rate in the country. The New Mexico State offense has turned the ball over on 22.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 296th among Division I teams).