USF gets 2019-20 campaign underway against UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-0) vs. South Florida (0-0)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida opens the season by hosting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 13-19 last year and finished fourth in the SWAC, while South Florida ended up 24-14 and finished seventh in the AAC.

DID YOU KNOW: South Florida held its 18 non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.6 points per game last year. The Bulls offense scored 74.4 points per contest en route to a 15-3 record against non-AAC competition. Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 2-10 against non-conference teams in 2018-19.