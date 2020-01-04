USC, Washington meet in conference play

Southern California (12-2, 1-0) vs. Washington (10-4, 0-1)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Southern California in a Pac-12 matchup. Both teams last saw action on Thursday. Southern California knocked off Washington State by nine on the road, while Washington is coming off of a 66-64 home loss against UCLA.

SUPER SENIORS: Southern California has relied heavily on its seniors. Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Jonah Mathews and Isaiah Mobley have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Trojans points over the team’s last five games.OFFENSE FROM ONYEKA: In 14 appearances this season, Southern California’s Okongwu has shot 64.6 percent.

FLOOR SPACING: Southern California’s Mathews has attempted 84 3-pointers and connected on 36.9 percent of them, and is 14 for 33 over the past five games.

STREAK STATS: Southern California has won its last three road games, scoring 73.7 points, while allowing 66.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California is rated second in the Pac-12 with an average of 72.8 possessions per game.