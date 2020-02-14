USC Upstate seeks revenge on High Point

South Carolina Upstate (11-15, 6-7) vs. High Point (7-19, 4-9)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point goes for the season sweep over South Carolina Upstate after winning the previous matchup in Spartanburg. The teams last went at it on Jan. 20, when South Carolina Upstate made just eight free throws on 14 attempts while the Panthers went 18 for 25 en route to an eight-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: High Point’s John-Michael Wright, Eric Coleman Jr. and Caden Sanchez have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.EXCELLENT EVERETTE: Everette Hammond has connected on 28.7 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina Upstate is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 11-4 when scoring at least 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Spartans. High Point has 45 assists on 66 field goals (68.2 percent) across its past three outings while South Carolina Upstate has assists on 29 of 65 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point is rated second among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.8 percent. The Panthers have averaged 11.6 offensive boards per game.