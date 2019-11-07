USC Upstate goes for first win vs Truett-McConnell

Truett-McConnell vs. South Carolina Upstate (0-1)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Upstate Spartans are set to battle the Bears of NAIA school Truett-McConnell. South Carolina Upstate lost 74-55 at College of Charleston in its most recent game.

LAST TIME: South Carolina Upstate put up 85 and came away with a 31-point win over Truett-McConnell when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina Upstate went 2-9 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Spartans offense put up 66.7 points per matchup across those 11 games.