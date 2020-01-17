USC looks for home win vs Stanford

Stanford (15-2, 4-0) vs. Southern California (14-3, 3-1)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California looks for its fourth straight win over Stanford at Galen Center. The last victory for the Cardinal at Southern California was a 78-76 win on Jan. 11, 2015.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Southern California has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Isaiah Mobley and Ethan Anderson have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Trojans have allowed only 61.8 points per game to Pac-12 opponents so far, an improvement from the 68.4 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.TOUGH TO DEFEND DA SILVA: Across 17 appearances this season, Stanford’s Oscar da Silva has shot 61 percent.

PERFECT WHEN: The Trojans are 11-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 3-3 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Cardinal are 15-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.2 percent or worse, and 0-2 when opponents exceed that percentage.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Stanford’s Daejon Davis has attempted 40 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 7 for 22 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stanford defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Cardinal 15th among Division I teams. Southern California has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Trojans 284th, nationally).