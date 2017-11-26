UNLV needs late run to pull away from Southern Utah 101-82 (Nov 25, 2017)

LAS VEGAS (AP) Jordan Johnson had 24 points and 14 assists to lead three with double-doubles and UNLV finished with a big run on Saturday night for a 101-82 win over Southern Utah.

Shakur Juiston added 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Brandon McCoy had 15 points, 14 boards and six blocks. The Rebels (6-0) closed the game with a 17-3 run to pull away from the Thunderbirds (2-3).

UNLV led 50-38 at the break and pushed the margin to 16 with an early second-half run. But Southern Utah closed it to 65-64 before the midpoint of the half and still trailed by only five with five minutes left. McCoy converted a 3-point play that sparked a run of seven straight points and the Rebels kept their lead in double digits while Southern Utah missed its last four from the field.

Kris Clyburn and Jovan Mooring had 12 points each for UNLV.

Jadon Cohee scored 24, Jamal Aytes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Jacob Calloway added 14 points and Brandon Better 10 for Southern Utah.