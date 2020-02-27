UNLV looks to extend streak vs San Jose St.

UNLV (16-14, 11-6) vs. San Jose State (7-22, 3-14)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over San Jose State. UNLV has won by an average of 14 points in its last five wins over the Spartans. San Jose State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 11, 2017, a 76-74 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Seneca Knight has averaged 16.8 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Spartans. Complementing Knight is Richard Washington, who is maintaining an average of 10.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Runnin’ Rebels have been led by Bryce Hamilton, who is averaging 15.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Hamilton has connected on 30.8 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: San Jose State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 68.7 points while giving up 78.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Runnin’ Rebels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Spartans. San Jose State has 29 assists on 60 field goals (48.3 percent) across its past three matchups while UNLV has assists on 42 of 84 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 34 percent, ranking the Runnin’ Rebels 25th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for San Jose State sits at just 24.7 percent (ranked 286th).