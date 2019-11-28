UNCW visits Boise State

UNC Wilmington (5-3) vs. Boise State (3-2)

Taco Bell Arena, Boise, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington and Boise State both look to put winning streaks together . UNC Wilmington won easily 122-66 at home against Emory & Henry on Tuesday. Boise State is coming off an 82-76 overtime win at Pacific on Saturday.

.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Jaylen Sims has connected on 46.8 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UNC Wilmington is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 66 points. The Seahawks are 0-3 when scoring any fewer than 66.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Seahawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Broncos. Boise State has an assist on 26 of 67 field goals (38.8 percent) across its past three games while UNC Wilmington has assists on 47 of 84 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncos have averaged 27.2 free throws per game.