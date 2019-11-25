UNCW squares off against Emory & Henry

Emory & Henry vs. UNC Wilmington (4-3)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Wilmington Seahawks are set to battle the Wasps of Division III Emory & Henry. UNC Wilmington is coming off a 66-63 win in Washington over Florida International in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jaylen Sims has averaged 15 points and five rebounds this year for UNC Wilmington. Shykeim Phillips is also a primary contributor, with 10.7 points per game.JAYLEN HAS A JUMPER: Through seven games, UNC Wilmington’s Jaylen Sims has connected on 45 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 65.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Wilmington went 3-9 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Seahawks put up 74 points per contest across those 12 games.