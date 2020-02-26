UNCW looks for home win vs Drexel

Drexel (13-16, 6-10) vs. UNC Wilmington (9-20, 4-12)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington looks for its sixth straight win over Drexel at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. The last victory for the Dragons at UNC Wilmington was a 79-63 win on Jan. 18, 2014.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Dragons are led by James Butler and Camren Wynter. Butler has averaged 13.5 points and 11.6 rebounds while Wynter has recorded 16.1 points and 5.3 assists per contest. The Seahawks have been led by Jaylen Sims and Mike Okauru. Sims has produced 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while Okauru has averaged 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per outing.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Wynter has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last five games. Wynter has accounted for 39 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC Wilmington is 0-15 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 9-5 when it scores at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Drexel has scored 65 points per game and allowed 77.8 over its five-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Wilmington is ranked second in the CAA with an average of 69.6 possessions per game.