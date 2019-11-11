UNCW faces Campbell

Campbell (2-0) vs. UNC Wilmington (1-1)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays UNC Wilmington in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action on Friday. Campbell won 101-47 over Central Pennsylvania College, while UNC Wilmington is coming off of a 78-62 loss to North Carolina.

TEAM LEADERS: UNC Wilmington’s Jaylen Sims has averaged 15.5 points and six rebounds while Shykeim Phillips has put up 11.5 points and four rebounds. For the Fighting Camels, Cory Gensler has averaged 12 points, five rebounds and four assists while Jesus Carralero has put up 10.5 points.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Sims has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic UNC Wilmington offense has averaged 82.7 possessions per game this season, ranking the Seahawks 18th nationally. Campbell has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 66.5 possessions per game (ranked 252nd).