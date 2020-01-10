UNCW, Elon look to end streaks

UNC Wilmington (5-13, 0-5) vs. Elon (4-13, 0-4)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon looks to extend UNC Wilmington’s conference losing streak to seven games. UNC Wilmington’s last CAA win came against the Elon Phoenix 93-86 on March 9, 2019. Elon has dropped its last five games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

FAB FRESHMEN: Elon’s Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 45 percent of all Phoenix scoring over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Phoenix have scored 70.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 60.6 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marcus Sheffield II has accounted for 41 percent of all Elon field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 35 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Seahawks are 0-10 when they score 63 points or fewer and 5-3 when they exceed 63 points. The Phoenix are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 4-3 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: UNC Wilmington has lost its last seven road games, scoring 61.7 points, while allowing 79.9 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon as a team has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-best among Division I teams.