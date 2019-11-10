UNCG squares off against Averett

Averett vs. UNC Greensboro (1-1)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Greensboro Spartans will be taking on the Cougars of Division III Averett. UNC Greensboro lost 74-62 at Kansas in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Kaleb Hunter has averaged 17 points and 9.5 rebounds this year for UNC Greensboro. Complementing Hunter is Isaiah Miller, who is averaging 16 points and five rebounds per game.HOT HUNTER: Through two games, UNC Greensboro’s Kaleb Hunter has connected on 75 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro went 10-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Spartans scored 74.5 points per contest in those 13 games.