UNCG squares off against App State

Appalachian State (3-2) vs. UNC Greensboro (3-2)

Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium, Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro plays Appalachian State in an early season matchup. Appalachian State blew out Tennessee Tech by 22 in its last outing. UNC Greensboro lost 67-66 to Montana State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: UNC Greensboro’s Kaleb Hunter has averaged 15.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while Isaiah Miller has put up 14.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Mountaineers, Justin Forrest has averaged 21.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while Isaac Johnson has put up 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Forrest has connected on 26.9 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also made 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Spartans have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. UNC Greensboro has an assist on 53 of 91 field goals (58.2 percent) over its past three games while Appalachian State has assists on 29 of 65 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC Greensboro defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29 percent of all possessions, which is the 11th-highest rate in the country. The Appalachian State offense has turned the ball over on 21.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 259th among Division I teams).