UNCG rolls to fourth straight victory, 83-60

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Hunter came off the bench to score 21 points, James Dickey posted his second double-double this season and UNC Greensboro defeated The Citadel 83-60 on Thursday night for the Spartans‘ fourth straight win.

Hunter was 7-of-10 shooting with three 3-pointers with the freshman a point shy of his career high. Francis Alonso added 13 points and Isaiah Miller and Dickey scored 12 each with Dickey grabbing 15 rebounds. Demetrius Troy had nine assists and become the sixth player in program history with 400 assists at 404.

Hunter scored 16 points in the first half when the Spartans (19-3, 7-1 Southern) finished on a 24-7 run to lead by 22 at halftime. The lead reached as many as 33 in the second half as they dealt the Bulldogs their eighth straight loss.

The Citadel (9-10, 1-7) came in tied with Gonzaga in leading the nation in scoring at 92.1 per game. Matt Frierson scored 18 points with six 3-pointers and the senior became the program’s all-time leader from the arc with 300. Zane Najdawi had 12 points and 10 assists for his fifth double-double this season.