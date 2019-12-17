UNCG plays Vermont

UNC Greensboro (8-3) vs. Vermont (7-4)

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro squares up against Vermont in a non-conference matchup. Vermont beat Towson by 17 points on Dec. 7, while UNC Greensboro fell 80-77 to North Carolina State on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Vermont’s Anthony Lamb, Everett Duncan and Daniel Giddens have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 36 percent of all Catamounts scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Isaiah Miller has accounted for 55 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 33 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UNC Greensboro is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Spartans are 2-3 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

STREAK SCORING: Vermont has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 43.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC Greensboro defense has allowed only 57.2 points per game to opponents, which is the ninth-lowest figure in the country. The Vermont offense has put up just 66.8 points through 11 games (ranked 227th among Division I teams).