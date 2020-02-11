UNCG looks to extend streak vs WCU

Western Carolina (15-8, 7-5) vs. UNC Greensboro (19-6, 9-3)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Carolina. In its last eight wins against the Catamounts, UNC Greensboro has won by an average of 12 points. Western Carolina’s last win in the series came on Jan. 11, 2016, an 83-77 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Isaiah Miller, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway have collectively accounted for 45 percent of UNC Greensboro’s scoring this season. For Western Carolina, Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season, including 69 percent of all Catamounts points over their last five.

SOCON IMPROVEMENT: The Spartans have scored 76.8 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 65.9 per game they managed in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Faulkner has had his hand in 42 percent of all Western Carolina field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Western Carolina is 8-0 when it limits opponents to 71 or fewer points, and 7-8 when opposing teams exceed 71 points. UNC Greensboro is 15-0 when holding opponents to 63 points or fewer, and 4-6 whenever teams score more than 63 on the Spartans.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC Greensboro defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.7 percent of all possessions, which is the third-highest rate in the country. Western Carolina has turned the ball over on 20.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 253rd among Division I teams).