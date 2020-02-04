UNCG looks to extend streak vs The Citadel

The Citadel (6-15, 0-10) vs. UNC Greensboro (17-6, 7-3)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over The Citadel. In its last 12 wins against the Bulldogs, UNC Greensboro has won by an average of 13 points. The Citadel’s last win in the series came on Jan. 5, 2015, an 85-83 victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: UNC Greensboro has depended on senior leadership while The Citadel has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Isaiah Miller, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway have collectively accounted for 45 percent of UNC Greensboro’s scoring this season. On the other hand, freshmen Kaelon Harris, Fletcher Abee and Rudy Fitzgibbons III have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this year.

SOCON IMPROVEMENT: The Spartans have scored 73.9 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.9 per game they managed in non-conference play.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 28.1 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 72 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Citadel is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 6-5 when scoring at least 73.

PERFECT WHEN: UNC Greensboro is a perfect 15-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Spartans are 2-6 when opponents score more than 63 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC Greensboro defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.5 percent of all possessions, which is the third-highest rate in the country. The Citadel has turned the ball over on 20.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 265th among Division I teams).