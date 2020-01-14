UNCG looks to extend streak vs The Citadel

UNC Greensboro (13-5, 3-2) vs. The Citadel (6-9, 0-4)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over The Citadel. UNC Greensboro has won by an average of 14 points in its last 11 wins over the Bulldogs. The Citadel’s last win in the series came on Jan. 5, 2015, an 85-83 win.

SENIOR STUDS: The Citadel’s Kaelon Harris, Tyson Batiste and Eddie Davis III have collectively scored 35 percent of all Bulldogs points this season, though that number has decreased to 21 percent over the last five games.

SOCON IMPROVEMENT: The Spartans have scored 81 points per game against SoCon opponents so far, an improvement from the 65.9 per game they managed over 11 non-conference games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Isaiah Miller has had his hand in 49 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last three games. Miller has 27 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Citadel is 0-5 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 6-4 when it scores at least 74.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bulldogs are 5-0 when they shoot at least 73.3 percent from the foul line and 1-9 when they fall shy of that mark. The Spartans are 12-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 1-5 when opponents exceed 63 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy UNC Greensboro defense has held opponents to just 59.1 points per game, the ninth-lowest in Division I. The Citadel has allowed an average of 78.5 points through 15 games (ranked 298th, nationally).