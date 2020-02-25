UNCG looks to extend streak vs Furman

Furman (23-6, 13-3) vs. UNC Greensboro (23-6, 13-3)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its seventh straight conference win against Furman. UNC Greensboro’s last SoCon loss came against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers 82-65 on Feb. 1. Furman snuck past Wofford by one point at home in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LYONS: Jordan Lyons has connected on 34.1 percent of the 214 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also made 82.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: UNC Greensboro is a perfect 17-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Spartans are 6-6 when opponents score more than 63 points.

STREAK SCORING: UNC Greensboro has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 84 points while giving up 65.6.

SECOND CHANCES: UNC Greensboro has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.1 percent this year. That figure is the 26th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Furman stands at just 24 percent (ranked 296th).