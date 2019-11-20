UNC-Wilmington beats North Carolina Wesleyan 113-53

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jaylen Sims had a career-high 26 points as UNC Wilmington easily beat North Carolina Wesleyan 113-53 on Tuesday night.

Sims hit 10 of 13 shots, including 6 of 9 on 3-pointers. In one stretch, he made three consecutive 3-pointers in just over a minute of playing time.

Jake Boggs added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Seahawks.

Shykeim Phillips had 19 points for UNC Wilmington (3-2). Mike Okauru added 14 points.

UNC Wilmington is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

A.J. Frye had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Battling Bishops. Ricardo Bullock added 15 points.

UNCW made 17 3-pointers in 30 attempts and the Battling Bishops missed all 19 of their tries.

UNC Wilmington faces Cleveland St. on Friday.