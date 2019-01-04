UNC’s Williams: Manley won’t play at Pittsburgh

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Roy Williams says sophomore big man Sterling Manley will miss his second straight game when the Tar Heels play at Pittsburgh.

Manley sat out of Wednesday’s home win against Harvard due to soreness in his left knee. At the time, the school said it was unclear when he would return and he was still being evaluated.

Manley is averaging 4.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 55 percent for the 15th-ranked Tar Heels. He’s also tied for the team lead with eight blocked shots.

Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh is UNC’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener.