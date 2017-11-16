UNC’s Berry to play vs. Bucknell; Johnson out 4-6 weeks

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) North Carolina says point guard Joel Berry will make his season debut against Bucknell while guard Cameron Johnson will miss at least four weeks after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Team spokesman Steve Kirschner announced both updates about an hour before the ninth-ranked Tar Heels (1-0) were to tip off against the Bison on Wednesday night.

Berry, the Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four last April , missed the opener against Northern Iowa with a hand injury.

Johnson had the procedure earlier in the day. He’s a graduate transfer from Pittsburgh who also didn’t play against UNI with a sprained neck.

North Carolina also won’t have guard Brandon Robinson, who sprained his right shoulder in that game.

