UNC meets Bama in Battle 4 Atlantis

North Carolina (4-0) vs. Alabama (2-2)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina and Alabama will go at it in a Battle 4 Atlantis game. Alabama earned an 81-73 win over Furman last week, while North Carolina won 75-61 against Elon on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. has averaged 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists while Jaden Shackelford has put up 15.8 points. For the Tar Heels, Cole Anthony has averaged 22.8 points, eight rebounds and 4.5 assists while Garrison Brooks has put up 12 points and 8.3 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lewis has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tar Heels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tide. Alabama has 48 assists on 84 field goals (57.1 percent) across its past three outings while North Carolina has assists on 51 of 82 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama is ranked sixth in all of Division I with an average of 80.8 possessions per game.