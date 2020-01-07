UNC looks to extend streak vs Pitt

Pittsburgh (10-4, 1-2) vs. North Carolina (8-6, 1-2)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Pittsburgh. In its last six wins against the Panthers, North Carolina has won by an average of 19 points. Pittsburgh’s last win in the series came on Feb. 14, 2015, an 89-76 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks, Brandon Robinson and Justin Pierce have combined to account for 39 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Tar Heels points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Xavier Johnson has connected on 40.5 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Pittsburgh’s Murphy has attempted 79 3-pointers and connected on 35.4 percent of them, and is 11 for 20 over the last three games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Heels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. North Carolina has an assist on 43 of 76 field goals (56.6 percent) across its past three contests while Pittsburgh has assists on 43 of 79 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Pittsburgh defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.1 percent of all possessions, the 16th-best rate in the country. North Carolina has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.6 percent through 14 games (ranking the Tar Heels 336th among Division I teams).