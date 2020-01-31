UNC looks to extend streak vs BC

Boston College (10-11, 4-6) vs. North Carolina (10-10, 3-6)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Boston College. In its last nine wins against the Eagles, North Carolina has won by an average of 15 points. Boston College’s last win in the series came on Feb. 20, 2010, a 71-67 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Boston College’s Derryck Thornton, Jay Heath and CJ Felder have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Garrison Brooks has directly created 42 percent of all North Carolina field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 29 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Tar Heels are 0-6 when they score 65 points or fewer and 10-4 when they exceed 65 points. The Eagles are 0-7 when allowing 74 or more points and 10-4 on the season, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: Boston College’s Steffon Mitchell has attempted 30 3-pointers and connected on 23.3 percent of them, and is 2 for 7 over the past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: North Carolina has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.4 percent this year. That figure is the 18th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Boston College stands at just 24.7 percent (ranked 288th).