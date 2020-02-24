UNC looks to end streak vs NC State

North Carolina State (17-10, 8-8) vs. North Carolina (10-17, 3-13)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State looks to extend North Carolina’s conference losing streak to eight games. North Carolina’s last ACC win came against the North Carolina State Wolfpack 75-65 on Jan. 27. North Carolina State fell short in a 67-61 game at home to Florida State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors. Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have combined to account for 77 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 85 percent of all Wolfpack points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Cole Anthony has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all North Carolina field goals over the last three games. Anthony has accounted for 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Carolina is 0-10 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 10-7 when it scores at least 66.

UNBEATEN WHEN: North Carolina State is a perfect 12-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Wolfpack are 5-10 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina is rated first among ACC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.1 percent. The Tar Heels have averaged 13.9 offensive boards per game.