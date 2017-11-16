UNC Greensboro beats Division III NC Wesleyan 82-48 (Nov 15, 2017)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Marvin Smith scored 16 points and UNC Greensboro beat Division III North Carolina Wesleyan 82-48 on Wednesday night.

Smith was 6 of 12 from the floor including four 3-pointers for the Spartans (1-1). James Dickey added 14 points with seven rebounds, Kyrin Galloway had 12 points and four rebounds and Jordy Kuiper had 10 points and led the team with nine rebounds.

UNCG averaged 52 percent shooting from the floor, 67 percent from the line and had a 43-28 rebounding edge over NC Wesleyan.

The Spartans scored first and led all the way. Smith dropped three from distance midway to help them build a 47-27 lead at the break.

Smith made his fourth 3-pointer early in the second half to push it to 52-27 with 17:54 to play and the Spartans cruised to the win.

Justin Tankelewicz led the Battling Bishops with 14 points.