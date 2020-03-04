UNC-Asheville meets Gardner-Webb in Big South quarters

UNC-Asheville (15-15, 9-10) vs. No. 3 seed Gardner-Webb (15-15, 11-7)

Big South Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville is set to take on Gardner-Webb in the quarterfinals of the Big South tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 30, when the Runnin’ Bulldogs outshot UNC-Asheville 50.9 percent to 42.9 percent and made seven more 3-pointers on their way to the 70-56 victory.

STEPPING UP: The Bulldogs have been led by sophomores LJ Thorpe and DeVon Baker. Thorpe has averaged 14 points and 6.3 rebounds while Baker has put up 16.5 points per game. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have been led by Eric Jamison Jr. and Nate Johnson, who are averaging 14.4 and 13.1 points, respectively.EXCELLENT ERIC: Jamison has connected on 35.8 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also converted 68.6 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Bulldogs are 0-9 when they score 70 points or fewer and 15-6 when they exceed 70 points. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 15-6 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Runnin’ Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Gardner-Webb has 42 assists on 85 field goals (49.4 percent) across its past three outings while UNC-Asheville has assists on 28 of 72 field goals (38.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC-Asheville has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big South teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season and just 9.4 times per game over their last five games.