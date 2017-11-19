UNC Asheville holds off Austin Peay 82-79 in OT (Nov 19, 2017)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Macio Teague scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half and Kevin Vannatta scored 15 of his 19 after the break to help UNC Asheville hold off Austin Peay 82-79 in overtime to close out the NIT Season Tip-Off on Saturday.

Teague hit 9 of 15 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point arc, for the Bulldogs (2-2). UNC Asheville took 20 fewer shots than the Governors (1-3), but made 52.8 (28 of 53) compared to Austin Peay’s 39.7 percent (29 of 73) effort.

Freshman Terry Taylor hit 11 of 15 free throws on his way to 29 points for the Governors, but the other four starters scored just 15 points. Reserves Steve Harris and Dayton Gumm scored 14 and 13, respectively. Freshmen have led Austin Peay in scoring in all four games this season, three by Taylor.

UNC Asheville came into the game with its opponents shooting 27.1 from 3-point range and the Bulldogs didn’t disappoint, holding Austin Peay to 2-of-14 from long range (14.3 percent).

The Bulldogs appeared to have the game in hand, leading 67-60 with 2:20 left in regulation, until Austin Peay went on an 8-1 run – capped by Taylor’s jumper – to send it to overtime. Vannatta’s jumper gave UNC Asheville the lead for good with 1:37 left. Taylor scored eight of the Governors’ 11 points in OT.

Austin Peay had 35 bench points, marking the fourth time this season the Governors have eclipsed the 20-point mark after only doing it four times all last season.