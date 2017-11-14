UNC Asheville cruises past D-III Lees McRae, wins 92-60 (Nov 13, 2017)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Raekwon Miller scored 14 points, Drew Rackley added 13 and UNC Asheville cruised to a 92-60 victory over Division III Lees McRae on Monday night.

Miller made all three 3-point attempts and Rackley was 4-of-7 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers.

UNC Asheville (1-1) senior guard Kevin Vannatta added 11 points, and now has 938 career points. Jalen Seegars chipped in 10 points.

Jordan Turner scored 12 points and Juwan Blanton had 10 for Lees McRae.

The Bulldogs jumped out on a 24-14 spurt, capped by a Miller 3-pointer, and led 50-26 at halftime. Lees McRae pulled to 51-32 four minutes into the second half but didn’t get closer. UNC Asheville led by 33 points with six minutes left and cruised from there.

UNC Asheville bounced back from a 24-point loss to Rhode Island in its opener on Friday night, and faces Vanderbilt on Friday night.