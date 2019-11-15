UNC-Asheville battles Brevard College

Brevard College vs. UNC-Asheville (1-2)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs are set to battle the Tornados of NAIA member Brevard College. UNC-Asheville lost 98-79 on the road to Wake Forest in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: UNC-Asheville’s LJ Thorpe, Devon Baker and Tajion Jones have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all Bulldogs points this season.TERRIFIC THORPE: In three appearances this season, UNC-Asheville’s LJ Thorpe has shot 59.3 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC-Asheville went 0-12 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs offense put up 54.6 points per matchup in those 12 games.