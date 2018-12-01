Umude, South Dakota beat CSU Bakersfield 68-56

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Stanley Umude set career highs with 19 points and eight rebounds to help South Dakota beat CSU Bakersfield 68-56 on Saturday.

The Coyotes (4-3) took control with a 12-3 run capped by Brandon Armstrong’s 3-pointer to make it 57-43 with 7:52 left. The Roadrunners (3-4) cut the deficit to eight with 1:03 to play, but South Dakota made 6 of 8 free throws in the final minute.

The Coyotes had two 10-0 runs in the first half to build a 32-16 lead before going into the half up 35-21. Trey Burch-Manning’s 3-pointer to open the second half gave South Dakota its largest lead of 17.

Tyler Peterson added 14 points and Logan Power tied his career-high with 11 points for South Dakota.

Rickey Holden and James Suber scored 14 each for CSU Bakersfield, and Jarkel Joiner added 10.