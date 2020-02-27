UMES looks to extend streak vs Delaware St.

Delaware State (3-24, 2-11) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (5-23, 4-9)

William P Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland Eastern Shore looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Delaware State. In its last six wins against the Hornets, Maryland Eastern Shore has won by an average of 6 points. Delaware State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 13, 2016, a 75-71 victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Maryland Eastern Shore’s AJ Cheeseman, Da’Shawn Phillip and Canaan Bartley have collectively accounted for 39 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHN: John Crosby has connected on 35.1 percent of the 154 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 74.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Hawks are 0-22 when they score 64 points or fewer and 5-1 when they exceed 64 points. The Hornets are 0-23 when allowing 71 or more points and 3-1 on the season, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: Delaware State’s Johquin Wiley has attempted 142 3-pointers and connected on 22.5 percent of them, and is 8 for 23 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 76.4 possessions per game. The fast-paced Hornets have raised that total to 78.9 possessions per game over their last five games.