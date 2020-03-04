UMES looks to end streak vs Coppin State

Coppin State (10-20, 6-9) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (5-25, 4-11)

William P Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Maryland; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State looks to extend Maryland Eastern Shore’s conference losing streak to five games. Maryland Eastern Shore’s last MEAC win came against the Florida A&M Rattlers 81-71 on Feb. 17. Coppin State beat Morgan State by seven on Saturday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Maryland Eastern Shore’s AJ Cheeseman, Da’Shawn Phillip and Glen Anderson have combined to account for 35 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 41 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Koby Thomas has connected on 19.2 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 58.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Eagles are 0-12 when they score 63 points or fewer and 10-8 when they exceed 63 points. The Hawks are 0-24 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Maryland Eastern Shore has an assist on 30 of 63 field goals (47.6 percent) across its past three outings while Coppin State has assists on 33 of 72 field goals (45.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coppin State as a team has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among MEAC teams.